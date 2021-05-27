Rockville BluTube 70W Hybrid Tube Stereo Amplifier for $150
New
eBay · 8 mins ago
Rockville BluTube 70W Hybrid Tube Stereo Amplifier
$150 $300
free shipping

It's half off and still at the price we saw during Black Friday week. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
Features
  • Bluetooth 2.1
  • Built-in Preamplifier
  • Adjustable bass and treble
  • USB input
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 8 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Audio Components eBay Rockville
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
Don't waste your money on this amp, it's absolute garbage and always available at this price on multiple sites
5 min ago