$150 $300
That's a savings of 50% and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Audiosavings via eBay.
- Bluetooth 2.1
- Built-in Preamplifier
- Adjustable bass and treble
- USB input
6 comments
usualdude
OK, folks a VERY important comment on the ebay page points out that this is a HYBRID amp. NOT a tube amp! This thing only LOOKS LIKE a tube amp but does not function like one. buyer beware.
ecstasyroll
transistors vs tubes.... cd vs LP. if your ears like it... they will love it it.
Rich_P
Also available direct from Rockville at the same price: https://www.rockvilleaudio.com/blutube/
As for asking "why anyone would want a tube amplifier" - if you are asking that question you don't get it.
As for asking "why anyone would want a tube amplifier" - if you are asking that question you don't get it.
sparky_in_the_midwest
The bigger issue is why anyone would want a tube-based amplifier. Do they not know that tubes degrade and eventually become unusable? Transistors kicked tube technology to the curb decades ago.
apeman
This is NOT a receiver. It is an amplifier only and does not receive any broadcast stations (no AM/FM). It does have BlueTooth input but that is as close as it gets to being a "receiver."
