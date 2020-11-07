New
Rockville BluTube 70W Hybrid Tube Stereo Amplifier
$150 $300
free shipping

Features
  • Bluetooth 2.1
  • Built-in Preamplifier
  • Adjustable bass and treble
  • USB input
rjp512
Rumor has it, the tubes are actually only for looks.
6 days 10 hr ago
usualdude
OK, folks a VERY important comment on the ebay page points out that this is a HYBRID amp. NOT a tube amp! This thing only LOOKS LIKE a tube amp but does not function like one. buyer beware.
6 days 20 hr ago
ecstasyroll
transistors vs tubes.... cd vs LP. if your ears like it... they will love it it.
1 week 12 min ago
Rich_P
Also available direct from Rockville at the same price: https://www.rockvilleaudio.com/blutube/

As for asking "why anyone would want a tube amplifier" - if you are asking that question you don't get it.
2 weeks 1 day ago
sparky_in_the_midwest
The bigger issue is why anyone would want a tube-based amplifier. Do they not know that tubes degrade and eventually become unusable? Transistors kicked tube technology to the curb decades ago.
2 weeks 1 day ago
apeman
This is NOT a receiver. It is an amplifier only and does not receive any broadcast stations (no AM/FM). It does have BlueTooth input but that is as close as it gets to being a "receiver."
2 weeks 1 day ago