New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Rockville 5.1 Bluetooth Home Theater System
$150 $289
free shipping

That's $139 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Audio Savings via eBay.
  • Amazon and Sears offer the same price.
Features
  • subwoofer with built-in receiver
  • remote control,
  • 5 speakers
  • Model: HTS56
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Theater Systems eBay Rockville
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register