eBay · 1 hr ago
Rockville 40-Watt Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$29 $119
free shipping

It's a savings of $90 off list and $6 less than what you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Audiosavings via eBay.
  • USB port
  • SD/MCC card reader
  • built-in FM radio
  • Bluetooth 2.1 with EDR
  • 2" drivers
  • Model: RPB25
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
