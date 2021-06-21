Rockstar Energy Xdurance 4-Flavor Variety 12-Pack for $14 w/ Prime
New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 30 mins ago
Rockstar Energy Xdurance 4-Flavor Variety 12-Pack
$14 w/ Prime $20
free shipping w/ Prime

You'd pay $20 via Walmart. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Features
  • 300mg caffeine per can
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/23/2021
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon Rockstar
Amazon Prime Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register