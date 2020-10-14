Prime members save $5 on these energy drinks. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Available in Original (pictured), Punched, Pure Zero Silver, and Sugar Free at this price.
Expires in 20 hr
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Spend $10 in store or online at Whole Foods and earn a $10 Amazon Prime Day credit, good to spend October 13-14. Shop Now at Amazon
- $10 or more in a single purchase between September 28 and October 14, 2020
- Certain items are restricted from this offer
Garner big savings with this double hit of Prime day and Subscribe & Save options from Gatorade, Funyuns, Ruffles, Tropicana, Quaker Oats, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
It's about $2 less than you'd pay for this quantity at your local Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- squeeze bottle
- free from pesticides, herbicides, antibiotics, and manufactured additives
Munch away, Prime members, and save $6 off the next best price we could find. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- 0.85-ounce bags
- 14 bags Jalapeno flavor
- 14 bags Original flavor
- 12 bags Mesquite BBQ flavor
That's a 35% drop and $23 under what you'd pay at Walmart.
Update: The price has increased by a few cents to $12.99. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- 3 Lay's Classic Potato Chips
- 3 Lay's BBQ Flavored Potato Chips
- 3 Fritos Original Corn Chips
- 3 SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavored Multigrain Snacks
- 6 Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Cheese Crackers
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Toast Crackers
- 4 Munchies Honey Roasted Peanuts
- 4 Munchies Salted Peanuts
- 4 Grandma's Mini Sandwich Vanilla Cremes
- 4 Grandma's Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
- 4 Smartfood White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn
Prime members save an extra 30% at check out, making this the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $6. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Save on chips, Cheetohs, nuts and fruit packs, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Subscribe & Save for up to 25% off Doritos, Cheetos, Mountain Dew, Izze, Quaker Oats, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
