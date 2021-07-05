Rockspace AC2100 Dual Band WiFi Extender for $25
New
tiktech.com · 1 hr ago
Rockspace AC2100 Dual Band WiFi Extender
$25 $50
free shipping

TikTech offers the Rockspace AC2100 Dual Band WiFi Extender for $49.99. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout and be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to cut it to $24.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com

Features
  • 2,640-sq. ft. coverage
  • dual-band
  • universal compatibility
  • Gigabit Ethernet port
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/10/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Wireless Networking tiktech.com Rockspace
Mac Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register