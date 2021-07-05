Rockspace AC2100 Dual Band WiFi Extender for $25

TikTech offers the Rockspace AC2100 Dual Band WiFi Extender for $49.99. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout and be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to cut it to $24.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com
- 2,640-sq. ft. coverage
- dual-band
- universal compatibility
- Gigabit Ethernet port
Expires 7/10/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 1/5
That's $18 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Samoful via Amazon.
- 360° full coverage
- covers up to 1,292 sq. ft.
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency band
- Model: AC750
That's the best price we could find by $13 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 600 square feet coverage
- connects up to 10 devices
- speeds of up to 300Mbps
- Model: EX2700-100PAS
That's $31 less then the best we could find at Amazon, which is at least $20 less than the next best after that. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 2,402Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574Mbps on 2.4 GHz band
- 4 high-performance antennas
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
That's the best price we could find by $2, and it's $50 under our May mention, which was for Sam's Club members only. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- up to 1.2Gbps
- covers up to 4,500 sq. ft.
- Model: RBK13-100NAS
