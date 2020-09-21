New
Macy's · 28 mins ago
Rockport Women's Briah Hood Slingback Wedges
$20 $110
pickup

That's $90 under what you'd pay buying from Rockport direct. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • They're available in several colors (Black pictured).
  • Pad your order over $25 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (Free in-store pickup is also available.)
Features
  • 2-7/8" wedge heel
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Macy's Rockport
Women's Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register