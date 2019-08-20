Personalize your DealNews Experience
Rockport takes an extra 30% off men's and women's sale styles via coupon code "COOLDOWN". Plus, the same coupon bags free shipping. Shop Now
adidas offers it's adidas Men's Gamecourt Tennis Shoes in several colors (White/Silver pictured) for $33. Coupon code "AUGUST20" drops it to $26.40. With free shipping, that's lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Ending today, Rockport offer its Rockport Men's Get Your Kicks Slip-On Shoes in Black for $43.99. Coupon code "COOLDOWN" drops that to $30.79 and bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Cole Haan takes an extra 40% off select men's and women's shoes, coats, bags, and accessories via coupon code "EXTRA40" during its End of Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Reebok takes an extra 60% off its sale styles via coupon code "EXTRA60". Plus, Reebok Unlocked members bag free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best flat discount we've ever seen from the store. Shop Now
Rockport offers its Rockport Men's Charles Road Bike Toe Oxfords in Black for $54.99. Coupon code "COOLDOWN" cuts that to $38.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Rockport offers its Rockport Men's Westbrook PT Chukka Boots in Black for $49.99. Coupon code "COOLDOWN" cuts that to $34.99 and bags free shipping. That's a savings of $95 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rockport offers the Dunham Men's Camden Lace-Up Shoes in Tan or Navy for $79.99. Coupon code "SAVE50" cuts that to $39.99. With $5 for shipping, that's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
