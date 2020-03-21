Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Save extra on a variety of already discounted men's and women's shoes. Shop Now at Rockport
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on just under 700 men's, women's, and kids' styles from brands like Crocs, adidas, Clarks, Under Armour, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Most of the discounts are on shoes, but there's also a large selection of activewear starting at $14. Shop Now at eBay
