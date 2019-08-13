- Create an Account or Login
Rockport offers its Rockport Men's Charles Road Bike Toe Oxfords in Black for $54.99. Coupon code "COOLDOWN" cuts that to $38.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Rockport Men's 7100 Prowalker Sneakers in Black Burnish or Sport White for $48.93 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw them for $9 less in red last month. Buy Now
Rockport offers the Dunham Men's Camden Lace-Up Shoes in Tan or Navy for $79.99. Coupon code "SAVE50" cuts that to $39.99. With $5 for shipping, that's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rockport offers its Rockport Men's Luxury Cruise Penny Loafers in Tan for $39.97. Coupon code "COOLDOWN" cuts that price to $27.98 and bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
Guteidee via Amazon offers its Guteidee Unisex Mesh Slip-On Sneakers in several colors/styles (Black pictured) starting from $14.99. Coupon code "GUTEIDEE" drops the starting price to $8.24. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, at least $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers Greater Rewards members the Columbia Men's Bahama Vent PFG Shoes in Ancient Fossil or Khaki for $27.98 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's $6 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen for any Columbia men's Bahama style shoes. (It's the best deal for this style now by $12.) Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet offers the New Balance Men's REVlite 24 Shoes in Grey for $19.50. Plus, coupon code "DOLLARSHIP" cuts shipping to $1. That's $7 under last month's mention, $45 off, and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for any New Balance shoes. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
