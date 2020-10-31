rockpals.com · 43 mins ago
$180 $280
free shipping
Apply coupon code "RPVIP100" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at rockpals.com
Features
- 4 ways to recharge
- 350-watt
- LED display
- can be recharged via solar panel (sold separately)
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Anker Portable Power Station Powerhouse II 400
$360 $400
free shipping
Clip the on-page $40 off coupon to make this the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by AnkerDirect via Amazon.
Features
- 300W AC outlet
- 60W USB-C port
- 3 USB-A ports
- car socket
- 2 DC ports
- includes 65W adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-C cable, and 18-month warranty
- Model: A1730
eBay · 2 wks ago
Mophie Powerstation Plus 6,000mAh Power Bank
$8 $80
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by theprunedanish via eBay
Features
- switch-tip cable with Lightning and Micro USB connectors
- extra USB port
- 2.1A output
- Model: 3544_PSPLUS-6K-2N1-GLD
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
Open-Box Altec Lansing 3,000mAh Rugged Powerbank
$10 $25
free shipping
Apply coupon code "2311020-AFS" to save at least $15. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- In Black or Blue.
Features
- 3000 mAh battery
- IP67 waterproof, dustproof and sandproof
- Compatible with most USB-enabled device
- Lightweight and portable
Amazon · 1 day ago
Baldr 297Wh Portable Power Station
$223 $270
free shipping
Clip the $20 off on page coupon and apply code "RTGHODTP" for a savings of $47. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by PioneerOne via Amazon.
Features
- 3 QC 3.0 USB ports
- LCD display screen
- 1 type-C output
- SOS mode
