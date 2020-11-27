rockpals.com · 1 hr ago
$200 $300
free shipping
Apply code "BFCM100" to save $100 off the list price and get $30 below our mention from July. Buy Now at rockpals.com
Features
- 3 ways to charge: 110V AC outlet, 12V car charger, or solar
- LED display and flashlight
- Sine Wave protection
- 4 USB ports (QC3.0 & Type -C output)
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Aiper 100W Foldable Solar Panel
$112 $230
free shipping
Clip the $100 off coupon and apply code "MMDP5U9K" for a savings of $118 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Aiper Smart via Amazon.
Features
- 1 QC3.0 USB port & USB-A output port
- 8mm DC adapter
- 10 connectors
- chainable solar panel
- measures 55.12" x 20.87" x 0.12"
- Model: SP100
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
NTONPower Power Strip Extension Cord
$15 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "408HLA8O" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in 15-foot White at this price.
- Sold by Surge Pro Store via Amazon.
Features
- 15-foot cord
- 2 USB ports
- 3 outlets
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Rosewill Desktop Power Strip Surge Protector Charging Station
$10 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 3 smart USB ports
- 2 AC outlets
- built-in device holder
- 3.3-feet extension cord
- Model: RHSP-19001
Woot! An Amazon Company · 3 wks ago
Aduro at Woot
up to 84% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Shop discounted cell phone chargers, power banks, surge protectors, and phone accessories. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured is the Aduro Surge Duo Desktop Power Station with 2 Outlets & 2 USB Ports for $15.99 ($34 off).
Sign In or Register