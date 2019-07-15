Walmart · 1 hr ago
$440 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Rockpals 300-watt Portable Generator bundled with a 100-watt Foldable Solar Panel for $439.99. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw just the generator for $189.99 in our mention from last December.) Buy Now
Features
- 300W of continuous power
- 3 USB ports
- foldable solar panel
- water-resistant
- Model: RP300WPS+RP100WSP
Details
Comments
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
FixKit HVLP 500W Electric Paint Sprayer
$28 $30
free shipping
Levi Emmie via Amazon offers the FixKit HVLP 500W Electric Paint Sprayer for $29.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon to drop that to $28.49. With free shipping, that's a buck off list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 spray patterns
- 1-liter detachable canister
- adjustable flow control
Amazon · 4 days ago
Rexbeti 500W High Power Paint Sprayer
$34 $70
free shipping
Rexbeti US via Amazon offers the Rexbeti 500-watt High Power Paint Sprayer for $69.99. Coupon code "5DSLG26T" cuts that to $34.30. With free shipping, that's $36 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $6 less in November. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable flow control
- 3 spray patterns
- 3 nozzle sizes
- Model: REX004
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Meterk 180-Piece Rotary Tool Accessory Kit
$9 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
ECmallUS via Amazon offers the Meterk 180-Piece Rotary Tool Accessory Kit for $16.97. Coupon code "LTQVFG6S" cuts it to $9.67. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our April mention, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $15.77 before coupon, $8.99 after. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with most rotary tools
- includes an assortment of attachments and supplies for carving and polishing
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Aiper Electric Pressure Washer
$102 $146
free shipping
Aiper via Amazon offers its Aiper Electric Pressure Washer for $145.99. Coupon code "U38JTLWA" drops the price to $102.19. With free shipping, that's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2,150-PSI
- hose reel
- adjustable nozzle
- spray gun
- 1,800-watt motor
- Model: TZ19PSA4
Ends Today
Home Depot · 7 hrs ago
Milwaukee Tools & Tool Kits at Home Depot
up to 40% off
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 40% off a selection of Milwaukee tools, tool kits, and apparel. (It's advertised as such but there's greater discounts within.) Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon · 3 days ago
DeWalt Power Tool Accessories at Amazon
$10 off $50
free shipping
Amazon takes $10 off a selection of DeWalt power tool accessory orders totaling $50 or more. (Discount applies in cart). Plus, all qualifying orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit with Bonus Bare Tool
$99
free shipping
Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium+ HP 3Ah Battery Starter Kit bundled with a bonus Ryobi Bare Tool for $99 with free shipping. (Scroll down to below the banners on the sale page to see a list of 39 eligible bare tools.) That's a savings of up to $84, depending on which tool you choose. Buy Now
Features
- starter kit includes 2 3Ah Lithium+ HP batteries, 18-volt charger, and storage bag
Lowe's · 1 mo ago
DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Bit Set
$10
free shipping
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- each bit features a reflex core (allows 2" bits to flex up to 15° to reduce breakage)
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
New
Walmart · 36 mins ago
LEGO Technic Power Boat
$10 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the LEGO Technic Power Boat for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $5.) Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping for Prime members
Features
- 174 pieces
- Build a speedboat or hydroplane
- Model: 42089
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants
$8 $40
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
New
Ends Today
Dick's Sporting Goods · 1 hr ago
Dick's Sporting Goods Flash Sale: Up to 50% off
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $49
Today only, Dick's Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off a selection of apparel, shoes, sporting goods, and more during its Flash Sale. Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Large items may incur additional fees, as free shipping only covers up to $15 of the shipping cost. In-store pickup is also available for select items.) Shop Now
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 26 mins ago
Uniojo 1080p Indoor WiFi Security Camera
$15 $30
free shipping
Uniojo via Amazon offers its Uniojo 1080p Indoor Wireless Smart Security Camera for $29.99. Coupon code "K4XRCX7E" cuts that to $14.99. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from April, $15 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1080p video resolution at 30 fps
- 120° viewing angle
- infrared night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- Amazon Echo & Echo Dot compatible
- microSD card slot (up to 64GB)
- Model: T5826HAA
