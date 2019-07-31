- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Rockpals 2,000-watt Portable Gas Inverter Generator for $339.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $42 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Amazon offers the Liquid Death Mountain Water 16.9-oz. Can 12-Pack for $17.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 less than what you'd pay from Liquid Death itself. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
Crate & Barrel takes up to 60% off during its Big Summer Clearance Event. Shipping starts at $4.95, but some items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon discounts a selection of smart home, home improvement, tools, and hardware during its Summer Renovation Event with prices starting at $4.88. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Save on brands such as Delta, Chamberlain, Craftsman, 3M, Nest, Kohler, and more. Shop Now
Sears takes up to 50% off a selection of Craftsman tools. Coupon code "SEARS5OFF50" takes an extra $5 off orders of $50 or more while "SEARS35OFF300" takes an extra $35 off orders of $300 or more. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which start at around $4, or bag free shipping with many orders of $35 or more. (Oversize items may incur additional fees.) Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 46% off a selection of home improvement items. Shop lighting, kitchen items, furniture, smart home items, and more. Plus, Prime members get free shipping on all orders. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
WifiSky via Amazon offers its Comfast WiFi Range Extender for $39.99. Coupon code "35MOLIGR" drops the price to $25.99. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find by $4 Buy Now
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers Fallout 76 for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered Hits for PlayStation 4, or The Sims 4 for Windows for $14.99. (See this price at final checkout.) Plus, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the credit, that makes each essentially free and is the best offer we've seen for these games. Buy Now
