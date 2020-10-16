rockpals.com · 1 hr ago
$165 $210
free shipping
That's $18 less than our May mention, and a total savings of $45 after applying code "PDSALE45". Buy Now at rockpals.com
Features
- 3 USB ports
- easy-carry handle
- compatible with most solar generators
- waterproof and suncreen fabric material
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Home Depot End of Season Clearance
up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on a great selection of patio furniture, home furniture, lighting fixtures, faucets, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Prime Day Furniture Deals
up to 65% off w/ Prime
free shipping
With these Prime exclusive offers, you'll save on chairs, vanity sets, bookcases, ottomans, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Amazon Alexa Smart Lighting Starter Kit
$15 w/ Prime + Alexa $50
free shipping
It's less than a third of the original price at $35 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Link is for reference only; it must be ordered via Alexa voice command: "Alexa, order an Alexa Smart Lighting Starter Kit."
- It usually ships within 3 to 5 days.
Features
- 1 Amazon smart plug
- 1 LIFX mini white Wi-Fi smart bulb
- Introductory smart lighting pamphlet
- 800 lumens
- Allows you to schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away
IKEA · 1 mo ago
IKEA Essentials
$10... or less
Save on 100 items, including rugs, decor, kitchen items, and more. Buy Now at IKEA
Tips
- Pickup in store to save on shipping fees.
Sign In or Register