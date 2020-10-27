rockpals.com · 24 mins ago
$160 $210
free shipping
It's $5 below our mention from two weeks ago and $50 off today when you apply code "SAVE50". Buy Now at rockpals.com
Features
- QC3.0 USB port
- monocrystalline panel converts up to 21.5-23.5% solar power
- measures 20.5" × 14.2" × 2.6"
- 50W - 60W output wattage
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 34 mins ago
HBN Indoor/Outdoor 3-Prong Outlet Switch 3-Pack
$16 $29
free shipping
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "I4QXOJON" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Official HBN via Amazon.
Features
- remote control
- waterproof
- 6" power cord
- Model: U151R-3
Amazon · 2 wks ago
CyberPower 6-Outlet Swivel Grounded Wall Tap
$8 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $2 under what local stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Woods Ideal Extension Cord
$8 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 15-foot long
- 3-prong outlet
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Camco 25-Foot PowerGrip Electrical Power Cord
$40 $67
free shipping
Save $8 over Gander Outdoors' price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- heavy duty flame retardant, heat resistant PVC sheath
- rated for 30-amp / 125V
- plug handles
- Model: 55191
rockpals.com · 4 days ago
Rockpals 78,000mAh Portable Power Station
$180 $280
free shipping
Apply coupon code "RPVIP100" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at rockpals.com
Features
- 4 ways to recharge
- 350-watt
- LED display
- can be recharged via solar panel (sold separately)
