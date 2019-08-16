- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook and Mini Bundle with Five Pilot Frixion Pens in several colors (Dark Blue pictured) for $42.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $34.39. Plus, you'll bag $5.10 Rakuten super points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $25 under the lowest price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Amazon discounts a selection of school essentials, kids' clothing, backpacks, computers, electronics, and more during its Amazon Happy School Year Event. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 10" Compund Miter Saw for $94.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $75.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Crosscut Laptop Backpack for $44.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Sign In or Register