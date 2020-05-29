New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop
$499 $600
free shipping

It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available in White (pictured) or Black.
Features
  • high-precision laser navigation system
  • 13 sensors
  • 180ml water tank
  • up to 3 hours of clean time on a single charge
  • Model: RSD0108US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Walmart
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register