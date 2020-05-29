It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in White (pictured) or Black.
- high-precision laser navigation system
- 13 sensors
- 180ml water tank
- up to 3 hours of clean time on a single charge
- Model: RSD0108US
Apply code "DNUSR550" to save $112, which is the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at shop.coredy.com
- Note that the mopping attachment is sold separately.
- 120-minute run time per charge
- automatically returns to charging base
- auto-adjust cleaning head
- 1,400-pa suction
- Model: R550
Save $34 more than the next best price we found when you apply coupon code "3LEP39HW" at checkout. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Moosoo Direct via Amazon.
- charging dock and car charger
- 2,500mAh lithium-ion battery
- includes crevice tool attachment
- 7Kpa and 12Kpa power modes
- washable HEPA filter
- Model: K12
That's $101 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500Pa suction power
- up to 100 minutes of runtime on a single charge
- touch controls
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
- Model: T2123111
Much9999 via eBay offers the Roborock Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner in White for $599.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- includes power dock, adapter, and mop cloth
- 3-hour run time
- Model: Roborock S6
Save on a wide range of new and refurbished vacuums, fans, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Dyson Direct via Rakuten.
- Apply coupon code "DYSON15" to get this discount.
- Both new and refurbished models are available.
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
Dyson's highly lauded cordless vacuums, full-sized vacuums, hair care items, and purifying fans are all at bargain prices, thanks especially to the free tool kits included upon registration. Shop Now at Dyson
- Register your product to receive a bonus tool kit worth up to $75 for free. (Registration is automatic, and you will choose your kit in cart.)
Apply coupon code "YDWLBM6K" and the clippable coupon on the product page for a savings of $12. That's the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- HEPA filter
- Two attachments
- Detachable 2,200mAh battery
You'd pay about double for this quantity of a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
Save on 2019 Viathon carbon fiber road and mountain bikes from $2,098 after savings. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $89.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Warranty information is available on the individual product pages.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 80° minimum to 120° maximum temperature
- overheat protection
- Model: AHSH2500
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Smooth & Textured finishes in Chocolate or Redwood.
Save 47% off the list price and get the best price we've seen when you apply coupon code "530SDOFF" at checkout. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Kuject Direct via Amazon.
- 50 solder seal connectors in 4 colors
- 480 heat shrink tubes in 5 colors
- waterproof
- insulated
- Model: HTS530
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-caustic, non-acidic, & contains no bleach
- no scrubbing or rinsing required
- safe on any outdoor surface
- Model: WAF800006
