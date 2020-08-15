FactoryOutletStore.com · 39 mins ago
$410 $599
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at FactoryOutletStore.com
Features
- smart app control
- multimode suction
- anti-collision and anti-falling
- up to 150-minute run time on full charge
Details
Groupon · 1 mo ago
As Seen on TV Dust Daddy Deluxe Vacuum Attachment 2-Pack
$15 $20
$4 shipping
Outside of a close price on eBay, it's the best price we could find for this quantity by $5. Buy Now at Groupon
Features
- flexible suction tubes that reach small cracks and crevices
- fits most vacuums
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Poolmaster Big Sucker Swimming Pool Leaf Vacuum
$29 $34
free shipping
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now.
Features
- 8 high-pressure water jets
- 4 multi-directional wheels
- Model: 28300
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Stanley 5-Gallon Wet Dry Vacuum
$65 $85
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 4 horsepower peak power
- 15 ft of reach (5 ft hose, 10 ft power cord)
- 3 pieces of extension wands
- reuseable filter
- Model: SL18115
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 20-volt Max Cordless 1/2-Gallon Wet/Dry Portable Vacuum Kit (Bare Tool)
$93 $99
free shipping
You'd pay $109 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- washable filter
- 1/2-gallon capacity
- dual clean up modes
- Model: DCV517B
