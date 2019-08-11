- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the RoboSHOOT MX-15 / RX-15 Flash Trigger Kit for $89.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $140. Buy Now
Koyi via Amazon offers the Zomei 14" Dimmable LED Ring Light with Stand for $79.99. Clip the 18% off on-page coupon and apply code "T74SBXG6" to drop the price to $37.59. With free shipping, that's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago, $42 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $48.74. Buy Now
Travor Camera Accessories via Amazon offers the Travor 14" Adjustable Bi-Color Ring Light with Stand for $69.99. Clip the $4 off on-page coupon and apply code "YDS64RIK" to drop the price to $37.99. With free shipping, that's $72 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bundred & Thick via Amazon offers the Neewer 18" 55-watt Dimmable LED Ring Light for $135.99. Coupon code "NWDNRL819" cuts that to $62.56. With free shipping, that's $73 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less last month. Buy Now
Bundred & Thick via Amazon offers its Neewer DSLR Camera Bag for $30.99. Coupon code "BAGDN819" drops the price to $18.59. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bundred & Thick via Amazon offers the Neewer 20" x 28" Bi-Color LED Softbox Kit for $99.99. Coupon code "LEDDN819" drops the price to $69.99. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
raisings_50 via Amazon offers the Fujifilm Rainbow Film 5-Pack for Instax Mini for $36.79. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13 for this quantity. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Silver or Gold for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and at least $300 under what most stores are charging for this 2017 model.
Update: Silver has increased, but Gold is still $719. Buy Now
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the refurbished TP-Link 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini 3-Pack for $37.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $17. (We saw a single unit for $15 last week.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 11.4" Jumbo-Size Wireless Under-Cabinet COB LED Light for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $22 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
