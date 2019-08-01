New
Walmart · 24 mins ago
Roadmaster Men's 26" Granite Peak Mountain Bike
$78
free shipping

Walmart offers the Roadmaster Men's 26" Granite Peak Mountain Bike in Black/Blue for $78 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $12. Buy Now

Features
  • steel mountain frame
  • front suspension fork
  • 18-speed twist shifters
  • Shimano rear derailleur
  • front and rear linear pull brakes
  • Model: R4046WMNDS
