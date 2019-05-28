Walmart offers the Roadmaster Men's 26" Granite Peak Mountain Bike in several colors (Blue/Black) pictured for $78 with free 2-day shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
  • steel mountain frame
  • front suspension fork
  • alloy rims
  • 18-speed twist shifters
  • Shimano rear derailleur