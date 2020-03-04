Open Offer in New Tab
Rite Aid · 1 hr ago
Rite Aid First Aid Antiseptic 91% Isopropyl Alcohol 16-oz. Bottle
$2
$6 shipping

While that's list price, it's the only store we could find that has this concentration or higher in stock. Buy Now at Rite Aid

  • For those who need it, alcohol can be combined with aloe vera gel or vegetable glycerin to make hand sanitizer. However, washing your hands with soap and water is still ideal.
