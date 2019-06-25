New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$80 w/ $16 Rakuten points $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $19. Buy Now
- Today only, you'll bag $15.80 in Rakuten points, making this the second best price we've seen.
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers preorders of its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 for $89.99 with free shipping. It may be list price, but if you add two to cart the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Amazon Smart Plug
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
For Echo owners on their first smart home purchase only, Amazon offers the Amazon Smart Plug for $24.99. Coupon code "SMART10" cuts it to $10. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of $14, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
2 Sylvania Lightify 65W LED Smart Light Bulbs
$22
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $46
Franko Lighting via Amazon offers the Sylvania Lightify 65-watt LED Smart Home Light Bulb 2-Pack in Color/White for $22 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. They work with compatible ZigBee hubs such as SmartThings, Wink, or Amazon Echo Plus.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener Remote w/ Adapter
$60 $70
free shipping
Meross Direct via Amazon offers its Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener Remote with Adapter for $69.99. Clip the coupon on the product page to drop that to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- voice control and remote control via mobile app
- works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- multiple notification modes
- no hub required
- 110-volt to 5-volt adapter
- Model: MSG100N
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Mcombo 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed
$160 w/ $40 Rakuten points $267
free shipping
Today only, mcombo via Rakuten offers its 63" Tall Garden Storage Shed for $199.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.92. Plus, you'll bag $39.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now
Features
- measures 34” x 18” x 63”
- three shelves
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $60 Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. Plus, you'll get $59.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $40 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
- Model: EP23048
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$121 w/ $30 Rakuten Points
free shipping
Today only, Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 3,000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $150.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $120.79. Plus, you'll bag $30 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the credit, that's $16 under our April mention, $209 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 GPM max flow rate
- large wheels
- high/low pressure options
