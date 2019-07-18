E ZEE Electronics via Rakuten offers the first-generation Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $79.99 with free shipping. Plus, You'll bag $15.80 in Rakuten Points. With free shipping and thanks to the credit, that's $16 less than our mention from two weeks ago, the best we've seen, and a total savings of $36 today. Buy Now
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
-
Expires in 21 hr
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Tanga offers the Vivitar Smart Security Wireless Video Door Bell for $66.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $61.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- This is a final sale item and as such, returns are unavailable.
- 1080p wide-angle view
- infrared night vision
- motion sensor
- 2-way intercom
- compatible with Amazon Alexa
- Model: db-208
Meross Direct via Amazon offers its Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener Remote with Adapter for $69.99. Clip the coupon on the product page to drop that to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- voice control and remote control via mobile app
- works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- multiple notification modes
- no hub required
- 110-volt to 5-volt adapter
- Model: MSG100N
Same Day Supply Company via Amazon offers the Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat Pack for $117 with free shipping. That's $12 under our March mention, $113 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $96.99. Buy Now
- Hive Hub and Hive Thermostat
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Hive mobile app available for iOS and Android devices
Amazon offers the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub for $47.96 with free shipping. That's a buck under last week's mention, and is the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- can be linked to select smart home hubs
- adds smartphone control to your existing garage door opener
- provides real-time status alerts and notifications
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Ending today, Adorama via Rakuten offers this Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 16-Megapixel Mirrorless 4K Camera Bundle in Black for $497.99. Plus, you'll get $99.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the credit, that's $39 under last month's mention and $99 under the lowest price we could find for just the camera and lens elsewhere. Buy Now
- Panasonic Lumix G Vario 12-32mm and 45-150mm lenses
- Lowepro Format 160 II Camera Bag
- Corel Mac Photo Essentials Software Kit (includes AfterShot Pro 3, Painter Essentials 6, VideoStudio 2018, PaintShop Pro 2018)
- SanDisk 32GB Ultra UHS-1 SDHC Memory Card
- various filters and other accessories
- Model: DMC-GX85WK A
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Silver or Space Gray for $599.99. Coupon code "BUY60" drops it to $539.99. Plus, you'll receive around $108 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and providing you use the credit, that's $218 under our mention of a new unit from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also $243 under the lowest price for a new unit today.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
Sign In or Register