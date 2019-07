Amazon offers its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 in Charcoal or White for $89.99 with free shipping. That's list price and tied with last month's mention, but if you add two to cart, the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now