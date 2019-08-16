- Create an Account or Login
Ending today, Monoprice via Rakuten offers the first-generation Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $79.20. Plus, you'll bag $11.88 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $3 less than our mention from over two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub for $43.17 with free shipping. That's $7 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Ares-US via Amazon offers the Aisirer WiFi Smart Plug 2-Pack for $16.99. Coupon code "AD6J5WDQ" cuts that to $10.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our June mention, $7 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the August Smart Keypad for $53 with free shipping. That's tied our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $4. (Most retailers charge $60 or more.) Buy Now
Tanga offers the Vivitar Smart Security Wireless Video Door Bell for $66.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $61.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.52 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $135. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $108. Plus, you'll bag $16.20 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $48 and is the best we've ever seen. ( For further reference, we saw it for $104 without the points in our mention from two weeks ago.)
Update: The price has increased to $139.98 before coupon, $111.98 after. It now includes $16.65 in Rakuten super points. Buy Now
For its members only, Costco offers the Ring Alarm Wireless 10-Piece Security Kit for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $59.) Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Battery-Powered Outdoor Security Camera 2-Pack in Black or White for $289.95 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $43.35 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $102. (We last saw it a week ago for $255 but with no points; it's also within $2 of the best per-camera price we've seen.) Buy Now
