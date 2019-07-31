New
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$71 $100
ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the first-generation Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $82.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $70.51. With free shipping, that's $9 less than our mention from nearly two weeks ago (although this included $16 Rakuten points), and the best outright price we've seen. (That is a low today by $29.) Buy Now

Features
  • 720p video resolution
  • night vision & motion detection
  • 2-way audio
  • compatibility with Amazon Alexa
  • live video and alerts via mobile app
  • weather-resistant housing
  • up to one year of use per charge
  • Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/31/2019
