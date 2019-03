720p video resolution

night vision & motion detection

2-way audio

compatibility with Amazon Alexa

live video and alerts via mobile app

weather-resistant housing

up to one year of use per charge

Today only, Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Venetian Bronze for. Plus, you'll receive $14.85 in Rakuten Super Points. (It's free to sign up.) With, and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $4 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find today by $15. Features include: