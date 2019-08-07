Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Security Camera 2-Pack in White or Black for $299.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $254.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $94. (For further comparison, we saw a single camera for $160 with $24 in Rakuten Points in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now