Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell Pro for $189.85. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $161.37. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and around $18 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now
ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the first-generation Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $82.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $70.51. With free shipping, that's $9 less than our mention from nearly two weeks ago (although this included $16 Rakuten points), and the best outright price we've seen. (That is a low today by $29.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gemmy Twerking Bear Bluetooth Plush for $8.20 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a pittance for a twerking bear.) Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $69. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $58.65. With free shipping, that's $11 under our mention from five days ago (which included $10 in Rakuten credit) and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $16.) Buy Now
Gosund via Amazon offers the Gosund Smart Light Switch for $18.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply coupon code "6C85RV2M" to drop it to $11.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week at $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Vivitar Smart Security Wireless Video Door Bell for $66.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $61.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $174.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $148.72. With free shipping, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $71 for refurb model). Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in Black or Burnt Orange for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. Even better, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from last week and the best price we could find today by $27. Buy Now
