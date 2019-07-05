New
Rakuten · 47 mins ago
$161 $260
free shipping
Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell Pro for $189.85. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $161.37. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $88. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution & 160° field-of-view
- 2-way audio
- night vision & customizable motion sensors
- 802.11n wireless
- live viewing via web browser or mobile app
- 4 interchangeable face plates
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/5/2019
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2
$125 $172
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring 1080p Video Doorbell 2 in Satin Nickel for $149.99. Coupon code "GG25" cuts that to $124.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the best deal we could find today by $47. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be logged in to your account to apply the code
Features
- 1080p video
- interchangeable nickel and bronze faceplates
- quick-release rechargeable battery pack
- adjustable motion sensors
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- Model: 8VR1S7-0EU0
Amazon · 4 days ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 in Charcoal or White for $89.99 with free shipping. That's list price and tied with last month's mention, but if you add two to cart, the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener Remote w/ Adapter
$60 $70
free shipping
Meross Direct via Amazon offers its Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener Remote with Adapter for $69.99. Clip the coupon on the product page to drop that to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- voice control and remote control via mobile app
- works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- multiple notification modes
- no hub required
- 110-volt to 5-volt adapter
- Model: MSG100N
Amazon · 2 days ago
Hive Heating & Cooling Smart Thermostat Pack
$100 $230
free shipping
Same Day Supply Company via Amazon offers the Hive Heating and Cooling Smart Thermostat Pack for $117 with free shipping. That's $12 under our March mention, $113 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $99.95. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $99.95. Buy Now
Features
- Hive Hub and Hive Thermostat
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- Hive mobile app available for iOS and Android devices
Amazon · 1 day ago
Luntak Mini Wifi Smart Plug 4-Pack
$19 $32
free shipping w/ Prime
LDE-US via Amazon offers the Luntak Mini Wifi Smart Plug 4-Pack in White for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a savings of $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- remote control via mobile app
- overload and overheat protection
- voice control compatible via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$146 $172
free shipping
All Day Zip via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $172. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $146.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $13, although we saw these for $7 less last week. Buy Now
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
New
Rakuten · 3 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit
$140 $199
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offer the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit for $167.99. Coupon code "GG28" drops it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find $59 today. Buy Now
Features
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa
- Base station
- Keypad
- Contact sensor
- Motion detector
- Range extender
Sign In or Register