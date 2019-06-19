New
Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell Pro for $189.95. Coupon code ""SAVE15" cuts that to $161.46. With free shipping, that's $3 under our March mention and around $30 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution & 160° field-of-view
- 2-way audio
- night vision & customizable motion sensors
- 802.11n wireless
- live viewing via web browser or mobile app
- 4 interchangeable face plates
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers preorders of its newly-announced Amazon Echo Show 5 for $89.99 with free shipping. It may be list price, but if you add two to cart the price drops to $149.98 ($74.99/device.) This new model differs from previous devices in that it has a 5.5" compact photo display and is the first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy. Buy Now
- 5.5" 960x840 touchscreen
- 1MP camera
- 4W speaker
- 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Amazon Smart Plug
$10
free shipping w/ Prime
For Echo owners on their first smart home purchase only, Amazon offers the Amazon Smart Plug for $24.99. Coupon code "SMART10" cuts it to $10. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of $14, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
2 Sylvania Lightify 65W LED Smart Light Bulbs
$22
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $46
Franko Lighting via Amazon offers the Sylvania Lightify 65-watt LED Smart Home Light Bulb 2-Pack in Color/White for $22 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. They work with compatible ZigBee hubs such as SmartThings, Wink, or Amazon Echo Plus.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener Remote w/ Adapter
$60 $70
free shipping
Meross Direct via Amazon offers its Meross Smart WiFi Garage Door Opener Remote with Adapter for $69.99. Clip the coupon on the product page to drop that to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- voice control and remote control via mobile app
- works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- multiple notification modes
- no hub required
- 110-volt to 5-volt adapter
- Model: MSG100N
Rakuten · 22 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers its MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's $5 under last month's mention and the best deal we could find for a similar awning by $11. Buy Now
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Rakuten coupon
Extra 15% off sitewide
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best general discount Rakuten has offered. Deal ends June 18. Shop Now
- $60 maximum discount
- limit one redemption per household
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's $31 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included a $31 store credit) and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $24, although some retailers charge over $200.)
Update: Price corrected. Buy Now
Update: Price corrected. Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Ends Today
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit
$143
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offer the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit for $167.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $142.79. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find $56. Buy Now
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa
- Base station
- Keypad
- Contact sensor
- Motion detector
- Range extender
1 comment
tattletail
Installed mine about a week ago and it is more than worth the money 💰. Amazing to see what goes on when you are not home. The neighborhood reports are an added bonus showing what is happening all around you.
