Ring WiFi Video Doorbell Pro
$161 $260
free shipping
Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell Pro for $189.95. Coupon code ""SAVE15" cuts that to $161.46. With free shipping, that's $3 under our March mention and around $30 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution & 160° field-of-view
  • 2-way audio
  • night vision & customizable motion sensors
  • 802.11n wireless
  • live viewing via web browser or mobile app
  • 4 interchangeable face plates
  • Code "SAVE15"
tattletail
Installed mine about a week ago and it is more than worth the money 💰. Amazing to see what goes on when you are not home. The neighborhood reports are an added bonus showing what is happening all around you.
21 min ago