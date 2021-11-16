Get this price via coupon code "SBDSRING". It's the best we could find by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 1080p HD video
- real-time notifications
- motion detection
- 2-way audio
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
This add on is about $3 below what you would pay from Chamberlain direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- can control 2 garage door openers
- add to existing myQ account through the myQ app
- low battery notifications via app
- Model: MYQ-G0402
You'd pay $151 more at other stores. Buy Now at Walmart
- In White.
- 1080p HD video
- Wire-free and weather-resistant
- Color night vision
- Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home Kit and Samsung SmartThings.
- Model: VMC2330W
Take $96 off with coupon code "60DWJL5S", making this $66 less than you'd pay direct from Dekco. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dekco-US via Amazon.
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- 4 to 6 months backup battery life
- 360° field of view & (1920x1080) 1080p video
- full color night vision w/ up to 66-foot range
- strobe light, integrated spotlight, and built-in siren
- smart AI character motion detection & 2-way audio
- IP65 weather resistant
- supports 8 to 128GB microSD card (not included)
- includes solar panel w/ 10-ft. cable, mounting support & screw set, 3.3-ft. USB cable, 2 positioning sticker, & warning sticker
Apply coupon code "3834SOUY" for a savings of $11 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baobang via Amazon.
- measures 1.7" x 1.2" x 1.2"
- microSD card slot
- plug and play
Similar versions cost around $30 on Amazon. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- remote control & 360° rotatable
- built-in low noise front-amplifier
- UHF/VHF channels are receivable
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- This item is in grade "B" cosmetic condition. It may show signs of external wear which do not affect performance.
- A 30-day Daily Steals warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1280x800 LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 320GB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)
- Model: MC700LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- controls light switch through your phone
That's $3 under our refurb mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $85 less than you'd pay for a new one.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution & 160° field-of-view
- 2-way audio night vision & customizable motion sensors
- 802.11n wireless
- live viewing via web browser or mobile app
- Model: 88LP000CH000
