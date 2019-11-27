Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 42 mins ago
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 1080p Outdoor Security Camera
$80 w/ $8 Rakuten points $94
free shipping

Thanks to the included $7.90 in Rakuten points, that's $17 under our October mention, and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $15, although most sellers charge at least $99.)

  Sold by Altatac via Rakuten.
  Use code "ALT14" to get this discount.
  • You'll bag $7.90 in Rakuten points.
  • 1080p video resolution & 115° field of view
  • adjustable motion detection with app notifications & night vision
  • 2-way audio
  • 802.11n wireless
  • voice control via Amazon Alexa
  • quick-release rechargeable battery pack
  • Model: RING-8SS1S8-WEN0
  • Code "ALT14"
  Expires 11/27/2019
    Published 42 min ago
