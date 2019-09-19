New
Rakuten · 32 mins ago
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 1080p Outdoor Security Camera
$127 $180
That's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • sold by Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten
  • use coupon code "GG18" to drop the price to $126.95
Features
  • 1080p video resolution & 115° field of view
  • adjustable motion detection with app notifications & night vision
  • 2-way audio
  • 802.11n wireless
  • voice control via Amazon Alexa
  • quick-release rechargeable battery pack
  • Model: 8SS1S8-BEN0
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/19/2019
