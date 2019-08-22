Personalize your DealNews Experience
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 1080p Outdoor Security Camera in White or Black for $144.95. Coupon code "GG18" drops that to $126.95. With free shipping, that's within $2 of our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find today by $22, although most retailers charge at least $179. Deal ends August 21. Buy Now
DSGC via Amazon offers the Bosiwo 1080p WiFi Outdoor Camera for $59.99. Coupon code "VIHCVC8J" drops that to $34.79. With free shipping, that's $25 off and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Enstercctv via Amazon offers the Enster 1080p Wireless Outdoor Security Camera for $39.99. Coupon code "40HIE2GG" drops the price to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dr. Viva via Amazon offers its Dr. Viva Mini Wireless Spy Camera for $59.98. Coupon code "CRDK3M8K" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Liku-Electronic via Amazon offers their Liku 1080p Video Doorbell for $79.99. Coupon code "B5XH79UP" drops the price to $47.99. With free shipping, that's $32 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Lifestyle By Focus via Rakuten offers the ChefWave 12.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven with Dehydrator in Black for $119.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $95.99. With free shipping, that's $156 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
For its members only, Costco offers the Ring Alarm Wireless 10-Piece Security Kit for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $59.) Buy Now
Ending today, Brown Bear Tech via Rakuten offers the Ring WiFi Hardwired Video Doorbell Pro for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $143.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find now by $105 and the second cheapest ring video doorbell we've seen. Buy Now
