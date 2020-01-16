Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 48 mins ago
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 1080p Outdoor Security Camera 4-Pack
$290 $305
free shipping

That's $110 less than it costs for four cameras elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Altatac via Rakuten.
  • Coupon code "ALT15A" bags this price.
Features
  • 1080p video resolution and 130° field of view
  • 2-way audio
  • adjustable motion detection with app notifications and night vision
  • 802.11n wireless
  • voice control via Amazon Alexa
  • quick-release rechargeable battery pack
  • Model: RING-8SC1S9-WEN0-4PK
  • Code "ALT15A"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 48 min ago
