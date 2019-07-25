New
Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Security Camera
BrownBearTech via Rakten offers the Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Battery-Powered Outdoor Security Camera in White for $159.99. Coupon code "BBT20" cuts that to $139.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week as the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find today by $23. Deal ends July 24. Buy Now

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 2-way audio
  • night vision and motion detection
  • 110dB siren
  • LED spotlights
  • remote viewing, alerts, and control via the Ring mobile app
  • Code "BBT20"
  • Expires 7/25/2019
