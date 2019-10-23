New
Rakuten
Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Security Camera
$125 w/ $19 in Rakuten points $200
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $44 under last month's mention and the lowest per-unit price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $41.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • It's sold by Altatac via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "HOME15" to get this price.
  • You'll get $18.60 in Rakuten points.
Features
  • available in White
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 2-way audio
  • night vision and motion detection
  • 110dB siren
  • LED spotlights
  • remote viewing, alerts, and control via the Ring mobile app
  • Model: 8SB1S7-WEN0
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 10/5/2019
