Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Battery-Powered Outdoor Security Camera 2-Pack in Black or White for $289.95 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $43.35 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $102. (We last saw it a week ago for $255 but with no points; it's also within $2 of the best per-camera price we've seen.) Buy Now
Uniojo via Amazon offers its Uniojo 1080p 4-Camera Wireless Security System for $259.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "CINU4S65" to cut that to $168.99. With free shipping, that's $31 under our July mention, $91 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
ReolinkDirect via Amazon offers its Reolink Argus Eco Solar Security Camera for $99.99. Coupon code "25AZ5GAL" drops the price to $74.99. With free shipping, that's $25 off and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Adorbee via Amazon offers its Adorbee 720p Wireless Outdoor Security Camera for $79.99. Coupon code "S2I9T55N" cuts the price to $55.99. With free shipping, that's $7 under our April mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Llxwqc.swcfd via Amazon offers the Pannovo 1080p Wireless Security Camera for $32.99. Coupon code "LKFECSJW" cuts that to $26.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from April, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Shoebacca via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Tsugi Netfit Training Shoes in Black/Orange for $31.95. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $25.56. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from last October and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for any color today by $14.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Ending today, Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Caravan Sunglasses in Green/Lilac for $67.50. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $54. Plus, you'll bag $8.10 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the best we've seen for any Caravan model. It's a low by $2, although most stores charge $150 or more. Buy Now
Lyons Trading via Rakuten offers the U.S. Army Men's Full-Zip Hoodie in Black for $8.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $7.19. With free shipping, that's $4 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now
For its members only, Costco offers the Ring Alarm Wireless 10-Piece Security Kit for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $59.) Buy Now
