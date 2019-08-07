New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Security Camera 2-Pack
$255 $350
free shipping

Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Security Camera 2-Pack in White or Black for $299.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $254.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $94. (For further comparison, we saw a single camera for $160 with $24 in Rakuten Points in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 2-way audio
  • night vision and motion detection
  • 110dB siren
  • LED spotlights
  • remote viewing, alerts, and control via the Ring mobile app
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 8/7/2019
