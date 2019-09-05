New
Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Security Camera 2-Pack
$246 $349
free shipping

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Battery-Powered Outdoor Security Camera 2-Pack in Black for $289.95. Coupon code "GG44" drops it to $245.99. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $53.) Buy Now

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 2-way audio
  • night vision and motion detection
  • 110dB siren
  • LED spotlights
  • remote viewing, alerts, and control via the Ring mobile app
  • Model: RING_SPOTLIGHT_2PACK
  • Code "GG44"
  • Expires 9/5/2019
