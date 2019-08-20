Personalize your DealNews Experience
Ending today, Brown Bear Tech via Rakuten offers the Ring WiFi Hardwired Video Doorbell Pro for $179.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $143.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find now by $105 and the second cheapest ring video doorbell we've seen. Buy Now
For its members only, Costco offers the Ring Alarm Wireless 10-Piece Security Kit for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $59.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Schlage Accent Entry Lever Keypad Lock in Satin Nickel for $72.51 with free shipping. That's a buck under our December mention and the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Meco-Direct via Amazon offers the Meco 1080p Wireless Battery Powered Home Security Camera for $79.99. Coupon code "YI6MKLZC" drops the price to $49.59. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dr. Viva via Amazon offers its Dr. Viva Mini Wireless Spy Camera for $59.98. Coupon code "CRDK3M8K" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Chamberlain Group Clicker Universal Wireless Keyless Garage Door or Gate Entry Keypad for $24.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9.
Update: The price has dropped to $23.99. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Today only, Lifestyle by Focus offers the Cuisinart Compact AirFryer for $87.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $70.39. With free shipping, that's $14 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $17.) Deal ends August 19. Buy Now
Factory Authorized Outlet via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt 20" 5Ah 3-in-1 Lawn Mower for $360.05 in-cart. Apply coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $320.05. With free shipping, that's $40 less than Amazon's best price. (Most charge $379 or more.) Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
