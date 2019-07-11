Rakuten · 11 mins ago
Ring Motion-Activated Floodlight Cam w/ Ring Chime Pro Alarm/WiFi Extender
$217
Good Guys Electronics offers the Ring Floodlight Cam bundled with the Ring Chime Pro and 12 months of Ring Video Cloud recording for $247. Coupon code "GG30" drops it to $217. With free shipping, that's $61 under what you'd pay for just the Floodlight Cam and Ring Pro elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
  • 1080p wide-angle video
  • two 3,000K floodlights
  • motion-activated alerts
  • model no. 8SF1P7-BEN0
  • Code "GG30"
  • Expires 7/11/2019
    Published 4 hr ago
