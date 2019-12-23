Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 57 mins ago
Ring Indoor Cam 1080p Compact Plug-In Security Camera
$49 $60
free shipping

That's $11 less than most stores charge and the lowest price we've seen for a single unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Nationwide Distributors via eBay.
Features
  • real time motion detection notifications
  • night vision and Live view through Ring app
  • 1080p HD video and two-way audio with noise cancellation
  • 140° diagonal, 115° horizontal, and 60° vertical field of view
  • 2.4GHz 802.11n WiFi
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • Model: 8SN1S9-WEN0
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Security Cameras eBay Ring
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register