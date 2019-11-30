Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 49 mins ago
Ring Indoor Cam 1080p Compact Plug-In Security Camera 2-Pack
$90 $112
free shipping

At $45 each, it's the best per camera price we've seen by $9. Most stores charge $55 for a single camera. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Use coupon code "BF20" to get this price.
  • Sold by Altatac via Rakuten
Features
  • real time motion detection notifications
  • night vision and Live view through Ring app
  • 1080p HD video and two-way audio with noise cancellation
  • 140° diagonal, 115° horizontal, and 60° vertical field of view
  • 2.4GHz 802.11n WiFi
  • It's compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • Model: RING-8SN1S9-WEN0-2PK
  • Code "BF20"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
1 comment
PingPang Poof
Got mine!
36 min ago