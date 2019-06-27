New
Rakuten · 43 mins ago
Ring Home Security System 5-Piece Kit
$140 $168
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Home Security System 5-Piece Kit for $167.99. Coupon code "GG28" cuts that to $139.99. With free shipping, that's Buy Now
  • 24/7 professional monitoring is available for $10/month (optional)
  • mobile alerts via App
  • compatible with Alexa and Alexa Guard
  • Ring base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender
  • Code "GG28"
  • Expires 6/27/2019
