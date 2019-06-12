New
Rakuten · 9 mins ago
$187 $220
free shipping
Good Guy Electronics via Rakuten offers the Ring Floodlight Camera in White for $219.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $186.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- 1080p wide-angle lens
- built-in mic and speakers
- 2 x 3K kelvin floodlights
- motion alerts
Details
Comments
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger
$19 $30
free shipping
Waymoon Direct via Amazon offers the Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger for $29.99. Coupon code "FQ3LQL4C" drops the price to $19.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- motion detection
- micro SD card slot
- 2-amp fast charge
- no WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity required
Amazon · 3 days ago
Vodool 1080p WiFi IP Security Camera
$13 $26
free shipping
Uniojo via Amazon offers the Vodool 1080p WiFi IP Security Camera in White for $25.99. Coupon code "QFXUYAKR" drops that to $12.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from October, $13 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 1080p video resolution w/ 90° viewing angle
- motion detection and night vision
- micro SD slot
- iOS and Android app support
- built in microphone and speaker
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Canary All-in-One 1080p Home Security Device
$50 $100
free shipping
GamerCandy via Walmart offers the Canary All-In-One 1080p Security System in White for $49.77 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4 although most retailers charge $80 or more. Buy Now
Features
- 147° wide angle lens
- two-way canary talk
- audio recording, night vision, and smart streaming
- monitors air quality, temperature, and humidity
Amazon · 10 mos ago
Jooan 720p 4-Cam 8-Ch Security Camera System
$80
free shipping
That's a $40 savings and the best we could find
Jooan CCTV via Amazon offers the Jooan 720p 4-Camera 8-Channel Security Camera System for $119.99. Coupon code "MRMUCWPH" cuts that to $80.39. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the best price we could find. Four waterproof night-vision cameras are included. It doesn't come with a hard drive.
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes
$44 $150
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers the ASICS Men's Hypergel-Kan Running Shoes for $54.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $21, although most stores charge about $100 or more. Buy Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
PUMA Men's MMS Drift Cat 7s Ultra Shoes
$36 $45
free shipping
PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's BMW MMS Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 to 14
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
G.H. Bass Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots
$24
free shipping
Nashville Shoe Warehouse via Rakuten offers the G.H. Bass & Co. Men's Matrix Leather Chukka Boots in Grey for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we've seen for any Bass men's leather boots and the best deal today by $37 in any color. Buy Now
Features
- Full-grain leather uppers
- Available in select sizes from 9.5 to 13
Amazon · 5 days ago
Refurb Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$54 w/ Prime $90
free shipping
Amazon offers the refurbished Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Bronze or Nickel for $59.99. For Prime members, that drops to $53.99 at checkout. With free shipping, that's $46 under our March mention of a new unit and $45 less than the best deal for a new unit today. Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit w/ 3rd-Gen Echo Dot
$279 $469
free shipping
Amazon offers the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit bundled with a 3rd-Generation Echo Dot for $279 with free shipping. That's $58 less than buying these items separately elsewhere today. Buy Now
Features
- voice control of Echo Dot via Alexa
- base station
- two keypads
- eight contact sensors
- two motion detectors
- range extender
